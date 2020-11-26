News

Delta rejigs school curriculum to tackle education decay

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday underscored the need to regularly review the school curriculum in order to tackle the rot in the education system. The governor disclosed this while declaring open a workshop, tagged: “Curriculum Revision and Development of Schemes of Work for Primary and Junior Secondary Schools,” organised by the state government in Asaba, the state capital, where he noted that the school curricula needed to be constantly reviewed.

The event chaired by the Workshop Director, Emeritus Professor Pai Obanya of the Institute of Education, University of Ibadan, and supported by Professors Patrick Ajaja; C.N Omoifo; Rose Aziza and Patrick Moguobhare, however, agreed that standards of education had fallen, and hence there was the urgent need for the veritable platform to rejig the sector.

The workshop was to enrich the school curriculum for primary and junior secondary schools in the state. The governor, who spoke of the readiness of his administration to keepace with global trends and changes in the society, maintained that since curriculum remains the major vehicle for transmitting the needs, aspirations, knowledge and values of the past and present to students, the content should necessarily be dynamic. Okowa, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, however, said the N23,553,836,163 was voted to the education sector in the state’s budget for 2021 fiscal year to accord the sector top priority.

He said: “The curriculum should be such that enables the products of our educational institutions to possess critical thinking skills, independent learning skills, teamwork and leadership, entrepreneurial and enterprising skills, as well as self, social and ethical awareness.” The Workshop Director (Obanya) lamented that since a replete and decadence society with inept and corrupt practices could not support provision of quality education due to system deficiencies and failure, the pupils and students had developed poor reading culture, fueled by misapplication of ICT and other sundry factors.

