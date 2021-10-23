Delta: Road, education, health gulp over N170bn of 2022 budget

Out of the N469,495,968,075 that has been proposed in Delta State for the 2022 fiscal year, road, education and health infrastructure will gulp over N170 billion to achieve a ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa earmarked N284,138,275,514 for capital expenditure while recurrent expenditure stood at N185,357,692,561.

The governor told the lawmakers in the state that the emerging ‘Stronger Delta’, where political leaders have a sense of obligation to the electorate, public servants live up to the true meaning of their calling. Where MSMEs are the backbone of the economy, he also said, citizens are encouraged and assisted to participate in the policy formulation and decision-making process for the greater good of all.

This, according to him, the government hopes to achieve by 2023. The figure showed a sharp increase of N85,541,370,185 over the 2021 approved budget figure. He said the increase was based on anticipated exchange rate gains, increase in VAT collection, and other capital receipts. He earmarked N105.3 billion for road and bridge infrastructure and urban renewal, with N7.5 billion each earmarked for the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development in the budget for road infrastructure and storm water/flood control. Education sector takes N20.5 billion. Higher Education gulps N9.1 billion, N18.9 billion was proposed for capital expenditures for primary and secondary ed-ucation, N4.85 billion for Job creation, while N10.30 billion was earmarked for the health sector.

The governor maintained that the budget will be funded from the regular revenue sources, including opening balance from the previous year, Statutory Allocation, 13 per cent Oil Mineral Fund, taxes and non-tax revenues such as fees, fines, permits, rents, interests, dividends and licenses. Other revenue sources include grants and domestic credit. He said: ‘’We will continue to give vent to intensive taxpayer education, as well as make improvements in tax audits and enforcement to boost our IGR. ‘’And so, with fiscal discipline, efficiency, and delivering value through prudent spending, we are now progressing within our means and driving our economy towards achieving our longterm vision of economic diversification, self-reliance, and inclusivity.’’

