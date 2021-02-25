Metro & Crime Top Stories

Delta: Robbers attack bullion van, kill policeman, cart away cash

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Daredevil armed robbers yesterday ambushed a bullion, conveying money to Asaba, Delta State, on the everbusy Benin-Asaba Expressway and killed a policeman. The robbers rained bullets on the police escorts and the driver and emptied the billion van. The acting state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said the hoodlums suddenly attacked the van at Ubulu- Okiti axis of the highway and made away with huge sums of money.

He said: “A bullion van was attacked by robbers at Ubulu- Okiti. They killed a policeman and carted away money.” This was the third time armed robbers had hijacked bullion vans on the Ubulu-Okiti Road, killed policemen and emptied the vaults of the vans.

It was on the same axis that the convoy of a former Commissioner of Police in the state was waylaid several years ago and two policemen were killed. The axis is known for kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, owing to the topography of the locality. The acting PPRO was unable to ascertain the destination of the bullion van, the bank it was attached to and how much was stolen.

