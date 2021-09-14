Delta rolls out COVID-19 phase 2 vaccination

Delta State government through the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency (DSPHCDA) has rolled out the 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination and appealed to residents to avail themselves of the exercise.

The state was recently listed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) among the states with outbreak of the third wave of the disease Prior to this, over 2,000 persons contacted the disease across the state, out of which over 35 lost their lives, during the first wave.

The state therefore urged residents who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine to quietly approach the designated centres with their vaccination cards for the 2nd dose.

The Director of Information in the state, Mrs Theresa Adiabua Oliko in Asaba yesterday said all COVID-19 vaccines have been certified safe and effective by the NAFDAC and are free.

This came after the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu had earlier said the compulsory use of face-mask, sanitizer and social distance protocols at social gatherings, including churches, mosques, markets and hotel places, financial institutions, marriages and during burials, were to be enforced in the state.

