Delta rolls out free ICT pack for 450 youths

Delta State Government has rolled out a free Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Hub for the training of 450 youths in the state. The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mathew Itsekiri, while inspecting the centre for the programme in Asaba, the state capital, said the job creation was geared to equip the youths to be self-reliant and improve the socio-economic development of the state through ICT. He said that the centre would commence a four-month free training exercise without further delay for no fewer than 450 youths to become employers of labour.

“The idea of training our youths will remain posterity for people of Delta State. It is for changing our youths to come up with innovative ideas that if implemented, will go a long way in changing our way of life,” the Commissioner added. He, however, said that the training is free once the participants meet the requirements as the registration remained free online, disclosing that the training centre had been equipped with the state-ofthe- art facilities, while all necessary resources were already on the ground for free online registration to commence.

The Commissioner, however, urged the youths to take advantage of ICT so as to acquire vocational skills instead of relying on the government for white collar jobs, even as he called on youths in the state to utilise the centre for the development of the state.

