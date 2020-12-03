Delta rolls out guidelines, date for 2021 LG polls

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has reeled out the guidelines and legal frameworks for the conduct of the local government council election in the state. This was as the Commission urged registered political parties and political stakeholders in the state to commence electioneering campaigns, but without acrimony.

The Chairman of DSIEC, Mike Ogbodu, who disclosed this yesterday during a meet- ing with leaders of some political parties, including the Labour Party (LP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and eight other parties in Asaba, said that the Commission was poised to deliver on free, fair and credible generally acceptable election on March 6, 2021.

He noted that DSIEC would adhere strictly to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Law and DSIEC Law as amended, saying: “Going by this public notice, pre-election activities will commence immediately as we are poised to intensify our preparedness and capabilities by the day. We urge political parties, party supporters, the media, market women, NGOs and CSOs, as well as security agencies and the electorate to give us the needed support.” Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state, Mr. Emeka Bidokwu, supported by some party leaders, however, pointed out that registered political parties in the state would not tolerate any change of date in the conduct of the election.

Like this: Like Loading...