Delta: Sacked workers appeal to Okowa

Some workers sacked by theDeltaStatein2015have appealedtoGovernorIfeanyi Okowa to reinstate them into the state Civil Service Commission in order to bring his “history of integrity” to bear.

 

The workers’ appointments were terminated over alleged fraudulent processes in their recruitment exercise by former Governor Emman-uel Uduaghan’s administration.

 

Out of the 3,000 workers that were sacked, over 450 were said to have been reabsorbed early this year following their clearance by an investigate panel was set up by Governor Okowa to reappraise their sack.

 

But the sacked workers, led by their Chairman, Clement Erhadje and Secretary, Victor Asini yesterday in Asaba, pleaded with the governor for their reinstatement.

 

Erhadje, who lamented that most of those already reabsorbed, never applied for jobs when they were sacked, said: “It came as a shock to us when the names of those to be reinstated was out because 80 per cent of the names were those who did not apply for the job in 2015 in the first instance.

 

“Why did it happen that those who did not have appointment letters issued in 2015 and those who graduated two years ago, were now replaced for our job slots?”

