Delta seeks professionals’ involvement in policy implementation

Chief of Staff (CoS) to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called on professionals to support the state government in the implementation of ideas to stimulate rapid development. Edevbie made the call at the “8th Public Lecture and Award ceremony” organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter. “Be ready to support the state government in the implementation of ideas as together we can build a stronger Delta,” he said. The former Chief of Staff, Government House who was represented by Mr. Lucky Idike spoke on the topic “Building and Harnessing the Capacity of Professionals for Job Creation and Economic Development”. Edevbie said that the role of the professionals was key to achieving rapid and sustainable development of a society. He said that the value of a professional lies in his ability to generate ideas capable of transforming the society as well as socialising the ideas in the political class.
Related Articles
Afe Babalola tasks private varsities on modern curricular
Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has urged private universities in the country to key into modern curricular and attract lecturers universally in order to achieve global recognition. Besides, Babalola called on proprietors of private universities to avoid desire for immediate profit on their investments, saying investments in education […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Doctors appeal for adequate protective gear in Bayelsa
The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members. The President, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC thanks FG for N25bn road projects in S’East
•Draws attention to other deplorable roads A bia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for approving N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. The party said that section of the highway has over the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)