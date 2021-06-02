News

Delta seeks professionals’ involvement in policy implementation

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Chief of Staff (CoS) to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called on professionals to support the state government in the implementation of ideas to stimulate rapid development. Edevbie made the call at the “8th Public Lecture and Award ceremony” organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter. “Be ready to support the state government in the implementation of ideas as together we can build a stronger Delta,” he said. The former Chief of Staff, Government House who was represented by Mr. Lucky Idike spoke on the topic “Building and Harnessing the Capacity of Professionals for Job Creation and Economic Development”. Edevbie said that the role of the professionals was key to achieving rapid and sustainable development of a society. He said that the value of a professional lies in his ability to generate ideas capable of transforming the society as well as socialising the ideas in the political class.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afe Babalola tasks private varsities on modern curricular

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has urged private universities in the country to key into modern curricular and attract lecturers universally in order to achieve global recognition. Besides, Babalola called on proprietors of private universities to avoid desire for immediate profit on their investments, saying investments in education […]
News

COVID-19: Doctors appeal for adequate protective gear in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members. The President, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, […]
News Top Stories

APC thanks FG for N25bn road projects in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

•Draws attention to other deplorable roads     A bia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for approving N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.   The party said that section of the highway has over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica