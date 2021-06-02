Delta seeks professionals’ involvement in policy implementation

Chief of Staff (CoS) to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called on professionals to support the state government in the implementation of ideas to stimulate rapid development. Edevbie made the call at the “8th Public Lecture and Award ceremony” organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter. “Be ready to support the state government in the implementation of ideas as together we can build a stronger Delta,” he said. The former Chief of Staff, Government House who was represented by Mr. Lucky Idike spoke on the topic “Building and Harnessing the Capacity of Professionals for Job Creation and Economic Development”. Edevbie said that the role of the professionals was key to achieving rapid and sustainable development of a society. He said that the value of a professional lies in his ability to generate ideas capable of transforming the society as well as socialising the ideas in the political class.

