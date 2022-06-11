News

Delta: Seplat given 14 days ultimatum by aggrieved host community

Posted on Author Ola James

A 14 – day ultimatum has been handed down to the oil giant, Seplat Petroleum Development Company in Sapele by aggrieved Aruowun/Oton Yatsere community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, within which to meet their demands. In the ultimatum letter signed by Daniel Fregene and Abiodun Fregene community elder and youth leader respectively, the people contended that the ultimatum takes effect from the day of this publication.

The embittered people are complaining seriously over the neglect they have been suffering since the oil company started operation in the area, and vowed to shutdown its operations if it fails to dialogue with the community leaders over the matter. “We want to bring to your notice that since you started operation in our community you did not deem it necessary to call us for a meeting or meet with our representatives,” said the embittered people in their one page protest letter to the company.

“On this note, we are giving you fourteen (14) days ultimatum to call our representatives for negotiation, failure to do this we will have no option than to shutdown all your operations in our oil rich community,’’ remarked the aggrieved people, insisting that their patients was running out: “We will not want to be short changed by your company’s refusal to recognise us and we are left with no option but to resist Seplat exploration activities on any part of our land should your company still refuse to invite us for possible meeting on this issue.’’

 

Our Reporters

