Delta sets tough standards, swaps exam monitors for WAEC

Delta State Governmenthas set strict monitoring standards to eradicate examination malpractice in schools across the state and approved the use of senior officers as task-force for the conduct of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in the state.

The decision, the government stressed, was for the integrity of the state, even as it threatened appropriate sanctions against any OLALUYIofficer found wanting and mischievous in the discharge of his duties. The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, during a meeting with stakeholders in the state’s education sector project, held in Asaba, the state capital, frowned at a situation where the exercise was discharged with laxity for candidates to cheat.

“To ensure the success of the exercise, the Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state will be swapped during the monitoring period,” he said, adding that examination malpractice in schools had taken a new dimension and lamented the new trend evolved outside the traditional method of cheating.

He, therefore, assured the stakeholders that the ministry would not be deterred in its efforts to ensure that the menace was completely eradicated from the state’s educational system, even as he appealed to them that all hands must be on deck to end the menace. The Commissioner, who urged monitoring officers to be committed, however, reiterated that the state government was mindful of the negative effects of examination fraud on the future of the students, state and nation, saying that the government had provided the necessary incentives and basic infrastructure to ensure that the quality of education was improved.

