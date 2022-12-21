Delta South’ll be transformed under my watch –Ewubareh

Whisky Ewubareh is the candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for Delta South senatorial election. He speaks in this interview with OLA JAMES, on why he wants to represent his people at the Senate

What is the motivation for joining the senatorial race to represent Delta South Senatorial District?

As you can see, my people have been in the dark since 1999 when the present democratic system started. Above all, our representatives have not done anything tangible to improve the well-being of the people of the district they represent at the National Assembly. So, we need good representation that will better the lots of the populace.

What is your vision for the people of the senatorial district?

My plan is to facilitate the building of a stronger Delta South and make the people have a sense of belonging. In view of this, there will be less conflicts emanating from mutual suspicion, acrimony and evil tendencies. Apart from that, Delta South is full of oil mineral resources, competent manpower and brighter socio economic outlook.

Can you reveal some of the plans and programmes you have for your people?

Honestly, I believe that I can influence a lot of infrastructural development such as the revival of the four seaports in the district namely; Burutu, Warri, Sapele and Koko. These ports have been lying fallow, whereas if dredged and developed, vessels from within and outside the country will be coming here. I strongly belie that the ports are viable and should be developed. So, I will no doubt facilitate effective and efficient utilization of constituency funds for viable projects and human capital development.

Your political party is new in the state; do you think it can stand the test of time when there are established parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)?

I want to remind you that my party is made up of persons with outstanding and impeccable records, political giants, drawn from the 25 local government areas or the three senatorial districts of Delta State. Besides, you should know that new broom sweeps cleaner and better. The earlier the people of the area know of a political party that can wipe away tears from their eyes, the better they align with us.

Your manifesto has several programmes aimed at bettering the lot of the people of Delta South, how do you hope to achieve all these?

I will achieve these laudable projects through promoting and supporting legislations that will attract viable programmes and projects for massive development. Don’t forget that we will also enhance gainful employment and engage our teeming jobless youths by taking them out of the streets and make them to be useful to themselves and the society at large.

How prepared are you and your followers for the election?

In fact, I have always believed that election is not a do-or-die affair. We should try as much as possible to avoid character assassination, and mudslinging. Above all, we should embrace politics without rancour and bitterness. Like I said earlier, we should learn to do politics on a level playing ground. Besides, we should shun destruction of lives and property; we should grow beyond that.

What is your advice to the electorate?

My candid advice is that the electorate should abhor bribery, buying of votes and all ills capable of destroying our nascent democracy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...