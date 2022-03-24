News

Delta speaker declares interest in governorship race

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori, yesterday declared intention to run for the 2023 governorship in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Speaker, who was accompanied by some lawmakers, as well as his political associates across the state, disclosed this at the state Secretariat of the PDP in Asaba, the state capital. Oborevwori said one of his cardinal objectives was to improve on the already established social-economic and infrastructural development of the present administration.

Meanwhile, he debunked a social media report, alleging that he was sometimes arrested by security agencies in connection with financial impropriety, saying: “I want to use this medium to say that there was never a time I was arrested by security agencies.” He added: “As Speaker of the state House of Assembly for close to seven years now, I am bold to say that I have never been accused of financial mismanagement. I am a prudent leader and that is what has kept me going and succeeding as Speaker of the most vibrant House of Assembly in the country.”

 

