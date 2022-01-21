Delta Speaker, Oborevwori, Oyovbaire, others bag JSF awards

For their outstanding contributions towards humanity, sustainable peace and development in Jeddo community in particular and the Okpe Kingdom of Delta State in generals, the Jeddo Stakeholders Forum (JSF) has honoured the Speaker of the StateHouseof Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori. Oborevwori was honoured alongside former Minister of Information and Culture, Professor Sam Oyovbaire; Former Commissioner of Works in the state, Chief James Augoye; Commissioner, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DISEC), Engr. James Umukoro; Duke of Ughorton District, Chief Robert Onome; former President General of Okpe Union, Mr Mideno Bayagbon, and former Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Chief Charles Obule among others. The President of the forum, Engr. James Umukoro, while addressing guests during the occasion, said the body which was established 15 years ago was a ‘child of necessity.’

He said because of the intra communal crisis that engulfed the community at some time, like-minded sons and daughters of the community met in Warri and other places, to form the Forum in order to salvage the crisis. Umukoro explained that the gala and award day was to celebrate the end of the year 2021 and to recognize the Forum active founding members, who for over one decade have been actively participating in building and strengthening JSF. He said the occasion was also to recognise and honour “distinguished Okpe indigenes and non-indigenes living in Jeddo Community.” He added that the awardees were 16 in total with eight from Jeddo community, six from other Okpe Communities and two nonindigenes who are residing in the community. He added that the selected persons are impeccable characters who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavours.

Umukoro stressed that as a body they are prepared to partner with groups and individuals outside the community for sustainable peace and development to attract human and infrastructural development to the community. He, however, acknowledged the roles of the community leadership (Elders-In-Council, Unu-Amua-In-Council Chiefs) for their role in sustainable peace and development of the community. He listed some of the achievements of the Forum as the galvanizing of forces in the enthronement of good Leadership, Construction and donation of Market Stalls, Yearly Award of Post Primary School Scholarships, provision of Items of School Furniture, Security Doors in Schools, Youth Empowerment Programme via Vocational Skill Training, and provision of Starter Packs, to beneficiaries, Awareness Creation on COVID-19 and donation of palliatives to vulnerable, among others.

