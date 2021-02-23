Business

Delta State, FIDC-Menzies sign 30-year Asaba airport concession pact

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

*Firm to pay state N100m annual royalty

*Gets five years tax exemption

The Delta State government has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with FIDC-Menzies, the Mater concessionaire’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which has been incorporated with the name, Asaba Airport Company Limited to manage the Asaba International Airport.

 

The airport prides itself as the first privatized aerodrome in Nigeria and coming at a time there is a deafening clamour for private sector intervention in airports and terminal operations.

 

The mandate of the major concessionaire is to grow traffic and economic prosperity of the state by taking advantage of the proximity of Asaba to the Eastern commercial hub of Onitsha and Nnewi both in Anambra State.

 

Other sub concessionaires of the aerodrome are Air Peace as the anchor airline and had indicated plans to build a Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility;

 

Multifreight Cargo and Logistics which will provide cargo and logistics services, Arbico Construction Company which intends to develop the business park, hotel and convention centre.

 

Rainoil Limited and Cybernectics Limited are to develop the tank farm and provide aviation fuel while Quorum Aviation Limited is poised to develop and manage the private jet and helicopter terminal.

 

The concession stipulates that the concessionaire would pay the state government N100 million royalty every year for the 30 years of the concession pact.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN, NFIU reverse $3m Cryptocurrency fraud

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has reversed a $3 million fraud back to a country. The fraud was perpetuated through the usage of Cryptocurrency. Speaking before a Senate Joint Committee on Tuesday, the Director and Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Modibbo Haman, informed the lawmakers […]
Business

Digital skills: UN trains 10m African youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations has commenced training of 10 million African women and youths on digital skills to enable them run sustainable enterprises. Principal Innovator and Director, Hetafy Academy, Dr Amos Obi, endorsed by the UN Science Technology Innovation (STI) Programme said this on Tuesday, in Abuja. Obi said that the programme tagged “United Nations Sustainable […]
Business

NCC: Nigeria may miss out in $13trn 5G projected revenue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that the country may not get its share in the humongous revenue of $13.2 trillion expected to accrue from global deployment of the 5th Generation (5G)Technology by 2035. NCC Executive Vice Chairman,  Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during a media capacity training, noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica