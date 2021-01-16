Delta State govt pledges commitment to end flooding in Warri, others

Delta State Government said it is committed to ending the perennial flooding in Warri and Effurun axis of the state. This, it said, has been manifested in the pace and quality of work at the different sites of the on-going flood control projects in spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted activities in most part of last year.

The Phase 1 of the flood control measures projects being supervised by the Warri/ Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA) is said to be taking shape fast and attracting commendations. The Projects Manager of Levant Construction Ltd, one of the contractors handling the massive drainage projects, Mr. Ghassan Fadel, said that the state government meant well for the people, and determined to ensure lasting solution to the flooding problem in the area.

He said that Levant would deliver the job as fast as it could and would not compromise standard in doing it, stressing: “We are also considering the safety of workers and the environment.”

Fadel disclosed that most of the jobs were located in the swampy area where, he noted, the water level had been high such as Third Marine Gate and Enerhen Junction, saying that the flooding challenge there was enormous, but assured that it would be tackled.

“Other areas we are working on are like a collection point to collect all the waters from the different streets and channels to the river behind Igbudu Primary School, Warri,” he added. According to him, some of the roads/streets had been completed, while others were still on-going and would be completed as soon as possible. He said that they were working at top speed to deliver on target even if it required getting more machines and manpower because of the critical nature of the areas.

Like this: Like Loading...