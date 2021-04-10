Travel & Tourism

DELTA STATE TOURISM: Our aim is to build infrastructure, says Ejiofor

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Years gone Delta State was once the leading tourism state in Nigeria but over time the state government took its eyes off the ball with less attention paid to the sector. However, the state is once again poised to claim the podium as the bad fortune and trend is now be reversed with new zeal and focus on the sector.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Lawrence Ejiofor, was one of the four tourism commissioners that penultimate week attended the Abuja Jabamah 2021 to showcase the tourism offering of the state and re-establish link with the rest of the tourism players in the country.

In an exclusive interview, Ejiofor spoke of the new found love for tourism by the state government, disclosing that the focus of the state government and his ministry is on building the needed infrastructure, creating enabling environment and partnering the private sector in order to effectively manage and promote the state’s tourism offerings.

Firstly, Ejiofor described the Abuja Jabamah 2021 as an eye opener for him and that he has benefitted tremendously from it with the hope of building on the gains and lessons learnt from it. ‘‘It is an eye opener and this is my first time of participating in such event. All I have gotten from this programme, from the different sessions, is like that we are all on the same page. We are all on the same page in the sense that we in Delta State before now have seen the potential in tourism business that it is the new gold mine. ‘‘Therefore, we have diversified irrespective of the fact that we are producer of oil.

We have moved on as in looking beyond oil and facing that goldmine. You will agree with me that oil is no longer fashionable in this present time because people are looking for alternative sources of energy.’’ Tourism, he said can only thrive when the right infrastructure are put in place hence the state government has committed to providing the needed infrastructure to grow the sector.

‘‘Even vehicles are now using electricity, so we decided to look elsewhere. First to promote tourism we decided to build certain infrastructure because before you sell what you have to the world you have to put certain infrastructure on ground like road networks to access all these places,’’ he said. Besides, the second layer, he said is working in collaboration with the private sector not only to manage the infrastructure but also invest in them.

It is in this regard that the state government has decided to concession the Asaba airport. ‘‘The airport, which is of international standard have been concession to private sector operator because to really grow in tourism sector you really need to partner with the private sector. Government does not actually have any business in tourism sector in running it,’’ said Ejiofor. Adding that: ‘‘You can put infrastructure on ground but if you want to sustain it over time you get the private sector involved. Not just building and handing over but they have to be major stakeholders in it.

‘‘Their money has to be involved so that when they are running it they are protecting their investments. Because nobody wants to invest any money to run at a lost but to make profit and since your money is involved and you are running it you won’t want to run aground. ‘‘That is why we have to work with the people that have the passion and resources. Like the Film Village that we are building in Asaba, which is about 70% completed, we partner with Nollywood and a Chinese a company, NJZC/ SINOMA International Construction Nigeria Limited, they are contributing 70% of the funding. ‘‘We are also building a massive leisure park in Asaba with the same Chinese company, NJZC/SINOMA International Construction Nigeria Limited. Another gain from the conference listed by Ejiofor is the fact that: ‘‘Tourism is not just building infrastructure alone, you have to take it beyond that level.

You need a lot of publicity too and management because if you don’t get it right you will miss it. So we have been able to cross fertilise ideas here. ‘‘My colleagues from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, we met privately for us to plan together to create a synergy for regional cooperation and together we can promote the South -south tourism and have each other’s back and not unnecessary rivalries. ‘‘We can come to each other’s aid when needed and we have been able to develop a synergy that when we leave here we are going to work on so that we can be able to take the region to an enviable height.’’

The underlining factor in focusing on infrastructure, according to Ejiofor, is to leave an enduring legacy of institutionalizing tourism and not building it around a single individual. ‘‘I want to leave behind a strong legacy, an institutional legacy. When you want something to live after you don’t build it around yourself or around an individual,’’ he said. ‘‘It has to been institutionalised and that is why we get the private sector involved in whatever we do. So that when even after this government has left it will be difficult for it to be discarded because the private sector is part of it. That is the legacy I want to leave behind, institutionalising tourism and not building it around a particular government or individual.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Travel is not just about seeing the wonders of the earth but understanding our impact upon it. With increasing frequency, people are looking to make the shift from “tourist” to “conscious traveller” by finding ways to maximise positive impacts on the locations they visit. Making thoughtful choices about how, when, and where you go on […]
Travel & Tourism

Radisson Hotel Group to add 10 hotels annually to its Africa portfolio, Rankoussi

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ramsay Rankoussi, who recently was appointed as the head of development, Africa region by Radisson Hotel Group spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his plans for expanding the group’s presence in the region Attraction for Radisson Hotel Group Ramsay Rankoussi, with over a decade experience as an hotelier in Africa and Middle East market, joined […]
Travel & Tourism

NATOP president tasks FG on urgent intervention to save members’ businesses

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of COVID-19, with the tourism sector worse hit by it due to the ban and restrictions on travels and destinations last year, and with international travels yet to receive the expected attention despite the limited travels, the President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilkisu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica