Delta: Strange disease death toll hits 30

The death toll of the mysterious disease that hit two communities in Delta State, which had earlier killed 15 youths, has claimed another 15 lives. As at last week, 15 teenagers between 18 and 22 years of age bracket were confirmed to have died of the sickness after they allegedly vomited blood, exhibited symptoms of headache and high temperature The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, confirmed that the 15 victims died of the suspected hemorrhagic fever disease or substance abuse, while others have been hospitalised.

According to him, the victims of the sickness in the two communities of Uto-Okpu and Idumesausuallycomplainedof general fatigue, headache and feverish condition before they died at home or before getting to the hospital. A woman that lost a 22 and 26-year-old siblings to the disease, Madam Monica Emeke, expressed grief over the rate at which the strange disease was killing its victims, lamenting that no fewer than five persons died in one day in the community and decried how several deaths had been recorded in some neighbouring villages including Ute-Erunu. However, the state government had assured indigenes and residents of the area that the disease would be curbed, even as the Commissioner led a team of Public Health officials to the troubled communities to ascertain the disease.

He said: “Delta State Government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, which prompted the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to direct the state Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these causes of the deaths, identify the cause(s) and effective containment measures.” He, therefore, called on members of the community and residents of the state to observe good hygiene as the dry season is approaching by properly covering their food, cutting grasses around their surroundings to eliminate rats in their houses and to always observe the COVID-19 safety guidelines, especially regular hand washing with soap in running water.

