Delta SUBEB trains 9,260 teachers

The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Wednesday, began training of 9,260 teachers in various skilled. The Chairman of the board, Sunny Ogwu, said at the opening of the five-day training workshop in Asaba that it was part of the state government’s commitment to boosting the quality of education. The training programme is titled, “The Role of School Support Officers’ in the Effective Implementation of School- Based Training Model.” According to him, SUBEB will continue to give priority to its capacity-building efforts by intensifying its training and retraining programmes for teachers in the state.

He said the training was in various skilled areas which included Jolly phonics, Quality Assurance, Early Child Care, Development Education and School-based Model and Cluster School Support Mechanism. Others are leadership and management training as well as training of over 2,000 Head Teachers and Assistant Head Teachers on COVID-19 prevention and safety protocols. Ogwu said that it was the first time the board was organising the exercise in the newly introduced School Support Officers’ programme aimed at effective implementation of school-based model. “The School Support Officer (SSO) is a trained personnel based at the Local Government Education Authority, engaged to provide support to headteachers and teachers. “The essence is geared toward improving school governance and quality of teaching and learning.

“The school support officer is expected to develop a respectful and collaborative relationship with the teachers, provide constructive feedback to the teachers, carrying out spot checks of learners’ performance. “Model good teaching practice help teachers set goals for what they want to improve.

