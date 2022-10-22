News Top Stories

Delta: Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as PDP Guber Candidate

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sherrif Oborevwori, as the bonafide candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Delta State. The apex court in a unanimous judgement by a five-man panel led by Justice Amina Augie, dismissed an appeal that was lodged against Oborevwori by an aggrieved governorship aspirant of the PDP in the state, Olorogun David Edevbie.

Edevbie had in his appeal, alleged that Oborevwori submitted false and forged documents to the PDP, in aid of his qualification to contest the election billed for March 11, 2023. He told the court that whereas Oborevwori had in an affidavit he deposed to, claimed that he was born in 1963, he, however, tendered a West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate that was issued to someone that was born in 1979.

However, in its judgement, the apex court held that allegations the appellant raised before it was rooted in criminality and therefore ought to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. It noted that in view of “sundry allegations of fraud, false representation and forgery of documents” raised against Oborevwori, the appellant, ought to have commenced his action through a Writ of Summons that would have allowed the trial court to adjudge the matter through oral and documentary evidence. It held that Edevbie allegations against Oborevwori could not be resolved through affidavit evidence or Originating Summons.

More so, the apex court held that Edevbie’s case was premature as PDP had not submitted Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before he filed the suit. “Only upon the submission of particulars of a candidate to INEC by a political party will a cause of action crystallize”. In its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, the apex court said it saw no reason to set-aside the Court of Appeals verdict that earlier upheld Oborevwori’s nomination. “In conclusion, I found no merit in this appeal and it is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Abubakar held.

 

