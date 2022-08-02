Metro & Crime

Delta: Suspected IPOB member killed in a shootout

A suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was yesterday killed at Ogbada Quarters on Illah–Akwukwu- Igbo road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State in a gun duel with policemen.

 

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Mohammed Ali in Asaba, said the deceased and two other armed gang mem-  bers, suspected to be members of IPOB opened fire on a police patrol team “attached to Illah Division while on stop and search duty.”

 

“In response”, he said the police, “engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which one of the hoodlums was neutralised while the other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries. “One AK47 rifle with breech no 2534896 and six rounds of 7.62MM ammunition were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

 

CP Ali identified the recovered AK47 rifle among the two rifles that were snatched by gunmen that killed three policemen in the early hours of last week Sunday at Okpanam  Division in the same Oshimili North Council Area.

 

He said the three slain officers were responding to a distress call from members of the Okpanam community vigilance when they were killed a few metres away from the station.

 

He said since the killing of the policemen, the Command had intensified efforts to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face justice. “Consequently, our men have been out two four seven conducting stop and search, raiding various black spots, combing the hideouts including the enclaves of suspected members of IPOB,” the CP said.

 

