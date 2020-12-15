Delta suspends two monarchs over boundary dispute

Two traditional rulers in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have been suspended over the boundary dispute that alleged to have claimed the lives of five persons and resulted in wanton destruction of properties in the area.

The affected monarchs suspended by the Council Chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo, are the traditional rulers of Igbide and Emede Kingdoms in the council area. This came as the President- General of one of the warring communities was declared wanted over the killings.

According to the Press Secretary for Isoko South Council Chairman, Okah Akpotha Fidelis, the decision to suspend the monarchs was taken at an emergency security meeting at the council’s Secretariat in Oleh.

The LGA Chairman, Malik Itiako Ikpokpo, said he was not aware of the arrest of the PDP Chairman, but claimed that he was in the know that some suspects have been arrested over massive destruction in the communities.

Ikpokpo, who read riot acts to the warring factions, said that his primary preoccupation was to restore peace and ensure that perpetrators pay for the crimes.

He said: “Investigation is still going. I am more focused on restoring peace to both communities but all the criminals will be arrested. I don’t want to focus on who was arrested and who was not for now.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya in Asaba, then state capital, yesterday said that the three suspects were arrested over their involvement in the attack, while discreet investigation had commenced.

She said no fewer than five persons were killed since the resumed hostilities between the two communities while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

According to the PPRO, the attack was a resurgence of an age-long boundary dispute which had since torn the community apart between 1986 and 1987, and resulted in the death of over 100 people.

Similarly, military operatives deployed to the area for peace-keeping had allegedly arrested the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Igbide Ward, Mr. Irivi- Ukulubu over the raging crisis with a gun and other dangerous weapons

Like this: Like Loading...