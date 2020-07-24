Metro & Crime

Delta tanker explosion death rises to 95 Dominic

Posted on Author Adewole Comment(0)

eath toll in the fuel tanker explosion in Delta State has risen to almost 100. No fewer than 95 hawkers were said to have died in the fire accompanying the explosion from a 44,000-litre tanker ferrying petroleum product on the ever-busy Benin-Sapele Expressway. The accident occurred on Wednesday. The victims included pork meat, popcorn, banana, egg roll, groundnut, toastedbread sellers and passengers in over 20 commercial vehicles plying the Koko-Jesse route.

The tragedy has left sorrow and tears in many homes in Jesse, Mosogar, Koko, and Oghara kingdoms which recorded the highest number of victims. Parents and guardians at Ologbo, a boundary town between Delta and Edo states, have begun intensive search for the bodies of their sons and daughters. The Chairman of the Ethiope West Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Golley, who was at the scene after the inferno near Koko Junction yesterday, described the accident as “an unfortunate colossal loss”.

An indigene, Comrade Nelson Agbajor, said over 50 of his kinsmen from Jesse were involved in the explosion. Agbajor appealed to the Federal and state governments to work on the failed portions of the Benin-Sapele Expressway. He said: “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done his best on the bad federal road.

The Federal Government should be proactive in fixing the road. It killed many people last year, many were robbed and kidnapped along the route.” Agbajor decried how over N75 billion was misappropriated at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the current managers when federal roads within the Niger Delta region were begging for repairs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two pipeline vandals arrested, as gang-leader dies scooping fuel in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested two men, Ibrahim Musa and Sani Musa of Gwacipe village in Gurara Local Government Area for allegedly vandalising a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), pipeline. Investigations have it that the suspects belong to a three-man gang of petroleum products’ pipeline vandals in the area. Confirming their […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Three die, others injured in explosion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

  T hree  people reportedly lost their lives while several others sustained injuries yesterday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a tanker loaded with gas rammed into another tanker and burst into flames.     In all, four trucks were involved in the accident.     Witnesses said the explosion occurred about 12:30a.m. on Kara Bridge. […]
Metro & Crime

Shi’ites protest killings in the North

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise called Shiites yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Kano to condemn the incessant killings in the country especially in Zamfara and Katsina states. One of the organisers of the protest conducted in Kano, a representative of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Aliyu Kabara (an engineer), said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: