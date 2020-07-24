Delta tanker explosion death rises to 95 Dominic

eath toll in the fuel tanker explosion in Delta State has risen to almost 100. No fewer than 95 hawkers were said to have died in the fire accompanying the explosion from a 44,000-litre tanker ferrying petroleum product on the ever-busy Benin-Sapele Expressway. The accident occurred on Wednesday. The victims included pork meat, popcorn, banana, egg roll, groundnut, toastedbread sellers and passengers in over 20 commercial vehicles plying the Koko-Jesse route.

The tragedy has left sorrow and tears in many homes in Jesse, Mosogar, Koko, and Oghara kingdoms which recorded the highest number of victims. Parents and guardians at Ologbo, a boundary town between Delta and Edo states, have begun intensive search for the bodies of their sons and daughters. The Chairman of the Ethiope West Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Golley, who was at the scene after the inferno near Koko Junction yesterday, described the accident as “an unfortunate colossal loss”.

An indigene, Comrade Nelson Agbajor, said over 50 of his kinsmen from Jesse were involved in the explosion. Agbajor appealed to the Federal and state governments to work on the failed portions of the Benin-Sapele Expressway. He said: “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done his best on the bad federal road.

The Federal Government should be proactive in fixing the road. It killed many people last year, many were robbed and kidnapped along the route.” Agbajor decried how over N75 billion was misappropriated at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the current managers when federal roads within the Niger Delta region were begging for repairs.

Like this: Like Loading...