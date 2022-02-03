Business

Delta Tech Africa simplifies ISO certification processes

Delta Tech Africa Limited, a quality consulting organisation with a focus on performance management, said it has simplified the processes of getting ISO certifications for corporate organisations across Africa. Director, Corporate Governance & Regulatory Compliance of the company, Mr. Seyi Katola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the company, being aware of the lengthy and tiresome processes through which corporate organisations can be ISO certified, decided to leverage its expertise to make the process smooth, easy and affordable for corporate organisations, especially in Africa and other emerging economies. According to him, the idea behind simplifying the ISO certification processes is to get the best organisational performance and value across the fast-growing continent of Africa and other emerging economies, which many analysts and industry watchers believe is gradually berthing industrialisation. “Delta Tech Africa offers ISO certifications as a service for worthy clients at convenient costs and at a record time. The certification solutions offered by our expert consultants and partners make sure that you just don’t get the certificate but get the true business benefits and values.

“Our approach is simple and easy to understand. So, if you are thinking of certification for your company, trust our expertise in this field and let us partner with you to create a winning solution for your business success,” he said. While urging corporate organisations across Africa to get ISO Certification for improved processes, global markets availability, improved clients trust and confidence, reduced costs and eligibility for tenders, Katola, in the statement, argued that organisations with standardised processes and certifications tend to fare better than their counterparts in this dynamic market space.

ISO certification, according to him, increases return on investment for companies, automates process and procedures, increases productivity, improves security and trust, and help to deliver quality products and services. A check on www.dtafrica.com indicates that the company processes ISO Certifications across all major industries in African.

 

