Delta: Three naval ratings held for kidnapping

Three naval ratings were yesterday arrested in a house in Sapele where a 29-year-old kidnapped victim from Warri in Delta State was kept. The ratings were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the abduction.

The suspects were raided by police detectives at a house allegedly owned by a naval officer (name withheld) on Ajogodo Road, Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area.

The building was said to have been a subject of litigation but has always been manned by men of the Nigerian Navy. Nemesis caught up with the naval ratings when one of their gang members wanted to collect the demanded ransom. His confession on the whereabouts of their kidnapped victim led to the suspects’ arrest.

The victim was abducted in Warri town on Tuesday last week and taken to Sapele. The suspects had demanded N11 million but when the money was not forthcoming, they asked for the documents of the victim’s parcel of land at Abraka in Ethiope East council area of the state.

“We (the victim’s family) have agreed with them and the girlfriend was directed to come to Sapele with the land documents. On Saturday, men from the ‘A’ Division in Warri were drafted to the collection spot in Sapele.

“When they arrived in Sapele, they reached out to the Sapele Divisional Police Officer, Harrison Nwabuisi, who in turn led his men and those of the ‘A’ Division on the rescue mission,” a family source said.

The source said the kidnappers were first led to the Army Formation at Ugbeyiy. They changed location to Ogorode Industrial Area where they were rounded up by the soldiers and the police.

Like this: Like Loading...