Delta to host next Festival

Winner of the 2020 National sports Festival, Delta State will play host to the next edition of the Festival in 2022. Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare announced this while declaring closed the 20th edition of the Festival tagged Edo 2020 which ended in Benin on Wednesday.

” Congratulations to Delta State for emerging the overall winner of the Games of the 2020 National sports Festival. I’m glad to note that the Federal Government received bids to host the 21st edition of the National sports Festival in 2022 from 6 states namely: Delta,Ebonyin, , Imo, Kaduna, Kano and Ogun.Following the evaluation of the bids and the physical visitation to the prospective States, I hereby announce Delta State as the next host of the National sports Festival in 2022. I Congratulate the Government and people of Delta State for emerging the preferred State and wish them best of luck in the organisation of the 21st National sports Festival”

