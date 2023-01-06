Sports

Delta to host Youth Games

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has awarded the Hosting Rights for the 7th National Youth Games to Delta State. The choice of Delta State was reached at a meeting of stakeholders for the Games, which held on the sidelines of the recently concluded 21st National Sports Festival.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, stated that the National Youth Games has since inception become a veritable ground for harvesting the huge talents that abound within the country. According to him: “Many of the discovered athletes have been nurtured to elite level by the ministry where several of them have been excelling at the international stage by posting podium performance for the country.” Otherobjectivesof the Games according to him, is to “promote National Unity; curb age cheating in sports and youth restiveness as well as establish a standard programme for athletes’ succession”, amongst others. Alhaji Ismaila assured that the ministry is poised to ensuring that the gains and objectives of the Youth Games are sustained hence, the ministry’s determination to seek for an alternative host venue for the National Youth Games.

 

