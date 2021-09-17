Delta to partner MAN on youths’ vocational skills, entrepreneurship – Okowa

The Delta State Government has said that it would partner the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to train youths on skills and entrepreneurship schemes. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of MAN visited him on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital.

He commended the association for its contributions to the economic development of the state and assured that his administration would partner MAN to train youths in the state on development and acquisition of relevant skills. Okowa said: “There is no doubt that you are definitely stakeholders in our partnership to develop our dear state because through your various manufacturing outfits, you are helping us to generate employment.

“I must commend you for your contributions to the development of our state through the taxes and levies that we generate from you across the state. More important is the fact that you are helping us in keeping our people in employment and it matters a lot to us. “We realise that the development of roads is good for the movement of goods and services and at the moment it consumes a lot of our finances. Earlier, the Chairman of MAN, Edo/Delta, Mr. Okwara Udensi, lauded Governor Okowa for his outstanding accomplishments in road construction and various skills acquisition programmes for youths in the state.

