Delta to re-open schools soon –Govt

Delta State Government has assured s takeholder s, especially parents and guardians that primary and secondary schools closed down in the state following COVID-19 pandemic will soon reopen.

This was as the state government said modalities were being fine-tuned in line with the directive of the Federal Government that only graduating pupils and students in Primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3, who are to write external examinations will resume.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, however, said in Asaba yesterday that the reopening of schools at this period was for the educational advancement of students and pupils in the state, which is of paramount importance to the state government.

The Commissioner further disclosed that a series of meetings had been ongoing with critical stakeholders in the state education sector towards the planned reopening of schools.

“Once all modalities for the safe reopening of schools in the state are concluded, a date will be officially announced,” he added.

Ukah. Who said that necessary protocols to curtail the spread of the coronavirus infection would be put in place and enforced before reopening of the schools, therefore, advised students to take advantage of the state tele-class educational programmes introduced by the state government on radio and television stations in the state in order to update themselves in their academic studies.

The commissioner admonished the people of the state to disregard fake resumption dates being circulated by some elements, describing their action as not only unauthorized, but meant to deceive members of the public.

