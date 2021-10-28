Delta to resume Lagos-New York flight Dec 2021

Delta Air Lines, the longestserving U.S. airline to Africa, has concluded plans to resume its nonstop service between Lagos and New York- JFK in December, restoring this popular route in time for the festive season. Delta will operate nonstop flights between Murtala Muhammed International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport three times a week, effective December 8, 2022. The airline also continues to connect Lagos to Atlanta daily. With connections to 46 cities at Delta’s JFK hub, it’s easy for customers to reconnect with family, friends and enjoy new experiences across the United States.

“Pre-pandemic, the U.S. was one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians and we don’t see any signs of this slowing down,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Commercial Director Africa, the Middle East, and India. “We’re proud to be the only airline connecting Nigeria nonstop to two destinations in the United States, offering more choice and award-winning service whether traveling for business or leisure,” he added. Delta has scheduled an Airbus A330-200 aircraft on the JFK route, which features a choice of Delta One, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seats.

Throughout the aircraft, customers will enjoy personal seatback entertainment screens with new premium content and on-demand Wi-Fi for purchase with free mobile messaging. During the meal service, customers receive a choice of entrée alongside an appetizer and dessert in addition to a full bar selection or soft drink. Those traveling in Delta One can preorder their in-flight meal and enjoy complimentary lounge access, including to Delta Sky Clubs in the U.S., before they fly. Delta has maintained safetyfocused operations throughout the pandemic and continues to evolve its layers of protection to offer customers a safer travel experience.

Like this: Like Loading...