Delta to revoke C-of-O of land not put to proper use

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Delta State g ove r nment has said that it would revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of plots of land at the proposed Asaba Industrial Estate that are not used for the right purpose for which it was allocated.The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on some key decisions reached during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Exco Chamber of the Government House, Asaba, the state capital.

Aniagwu, who noted that approval of the ‘status support’ on the Asaba Industrial Estate was given by the state Exco, added that before the approval, the executive examined the status of plots of land that had been previously allocated to a number of industrialists. According to him, the essence of the status support is to ensure that the allocations fall in line with the government’s desire to have a functional industrial estate.

He, therefore, pointed out that those who might have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them to other uses would realise that they have to use the land properly for the purpose for which they were allocated them. The Commissioner further stated that such people (allottees) would have to come forward for revalidation, reiterating that those who decided not to do anything at all on the land allotted to them would have their C-of-O revoked by the state government. He said: “Today, the executive approved a number of projects that would further transform our communities and then advance our urban renewal drives as well as link our communities to one another.

