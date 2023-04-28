Delta To Unveil 88-Member Transition Committee May 2

Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor-elect of Delta State, will on Tuesday, May 2, formally inaugurate his 88-man transition committee ahead of his swearing-in as the Governor of the state on May 29.

In a statement he personally signed, the incumbent State House of Assembly Speaker revealed that Prof. Emmanuel Nwanz would serve as the committee’s Chairman and Prof. Hope Eghagha would act as Secretary.

He, however, said that the transition committee will be formally introduced at noon on Friday at Unity Hall of the Government House, Asab.

The statement listed members of the committee as comprising Dr Kingsley Emu, Dr Barry Gbe, Chief Sunday Onoriode, Chief Tilije Fidelis, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Mr Johnbull Edema, Hon Samuel Mariere and Dr Kingsley Ashibuogu.

Others are Engr Goodnews Agbi, Mr Abel Esievo, Mr Darlington Ijeh, Prince Kelly Penawou, Mrs Cordelia Anyangu, Hon Joan Adanioma, Hon Pally Eghovie, Hon Shola Daibo, Mrs Georgina Evah, Mrs Christabel Obiuwevbi, Philomena Ededey, Mrs. Shimitte Bello, Dr. Mrs. Evelyn Aluta, Mrs. Roseline Amioku, Hon. John Nani, Mr. Mofe Pirah, Barr. George Orogun, Mr. Ikechukwu Maduemezue, Mr. Ovie Emuakpor, Hon. Godknows Angele and Hon. Perez Omuon.

Also to serve on the committee are Mr. Ezekiel Okoh, Mr. Godspower Enerho, Mr. Isaac Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, Mr. Donald Peterson, Mr. Eugene Uzum, Mr. Isioma Okonta, Mr. Odinigwe Daniel Odigie, Mr. Emmanuel Eyakagba, Hon. Onoriode Agofure, Mr. Augustine Ogedegbe, Rt. Hon (Barr.) Basil Ganagana, Hon. Johnson Erijo, Chief Allison Ogidigben, Chief Favour Izoukumor, Olori Atuwatse III and Miss Orode Uduaghan.

Oborevwori named other members of the committee to include Hon. Justin C. Okoroji, Erarawewho Junior Uyero, Okodozor Ukubokeye, Christian Onogba, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, Mr Austin Ayemidejor, John Mutu, Prof. Ikomi Robert, Hon. Pascal Adigwe, Rt. Hon Emmanuel Okoro, John Ashima, Apostle Dr. Okonye Cyril Ifechukwude and Rev. Gideon Ogheneruemu Oyibo.

Others are Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, Hon. Engr Emeka Nwaobi, Barr. Mrs. Lyna Aliya Ocholor, Comrade. Goodluck Ofobruku, Comrade Osanakpa Augustine, Amb. Caroline Orobosa Usikpedo, Sonny Ekedaye, Barr. Chris Ifeanyi Osakwe, Barr. Solomon Ajede, Efe Tobor Josiah, Eze Henry Ekene, Emeka Umerah Bidokwu, Prof Festus Arunaye and Barr. Stella Anetor.

Others who also made the list are Hon. Princess Pat Ajudua (Ph.D.), Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri, Rt Hon. Festus Agas, Dr Akpoveta Isaac, Hon. Emmanuel Ighomena, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, Mr Mideno Bayangbon, Barr. Andrew Orugbo, Sen Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Rev. Fr. Christopher Ekabor, Barr. Val Arenyeka, Dr Michael Ifeanyi Osuoza and Chief Owin Erirhomuru.