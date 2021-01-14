News

Delta trains 378 special constabularies for community policing

As part of the efforts towards riding the state of kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, the Delta State Government said it has trained no fewer than 378 Special Constabularies for community policing in the state. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this yesterday during the Community Policing Sensitisation Awareness Campaign in Asaba, the state capital, where he said that the overwhelming increase in crime rate in the state required a new approach to community policing.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Govern-ment (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, urged the Constabularies to see their engagement as a clarion call for community development and security.

At the even were the outgoing state Police Commissioner, AIG Hafiz Inuwa Mohammed; the Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council and Co-Chairman State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SPAC), Delta State, HRM Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II and the Chairman of the occasion, DIG Sotonye Wakama (rtd), among others.

The governor said: “The sensitisation/awareness campaign is underscored by theneedto bring totheforethe roles and duties of the 378newly trained Special Constabularies, who will be deployed to thevariouslocalcommunities in the state, where invariably theywouldcultivate closerties and affinity with community leaders and hopefully ensure the security of citizens at the local level.”

Okowa, however, added that the evolution of community policing in the country places a demand on the police to better appreciate the needs of citizens, who expectedly look forward to a more trustworthy relationship and peaceful living.

He further explained that the sociology of crimes in the society showed that they were being initiated at the local level, saying that the Constabularies were shortlisted by the Local Government Community Policing Advisory Committee (LGCPAC) and the Divisional Community Policing Committee (DCPC) from the 25 local government areas in the state in conjunction with the Council Chairmen.

The governor, however,pointed out that those engaged had already been deployed to their various localities of origin to serve and ensure that the police become part of the neighbourhood, adding that the Nigeria Police was part of the initiative, designed to change the age-long approach to tackling crime through a new strategy of employing partnerships and problem-solving techniques. He, therefore, urged the traditional rulers in the state to give their support to the new outfits towards ensuring adequate security of life and property in their domains.

