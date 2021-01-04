Delta: Two robbers die in shootout with police

Two suspected bank robbers were killed on the popular Market Road in Ughelli axis of Delta State while attempting to rob those withdrawing money from an ATM. Two of the three-man gang were gunned down in a shootout with policemen attached to the ‘A’ Divisional Headquarters in Ughelli but one escaped with bullet wounds. They had laid ambush for their victims about 3pm yesterday when the police squad swooped on them.

This came a week after a gang of three armed robbers specialised in trailing unspected Point of Sale (POS) operators were nabbed. They had trailed a POS operator from one of the new generation banks in Ughelli town to his house at Uduere Street, killed him and stole his money. Prior to this, a five-man gang of armed robbers which had been terrorising Ighwrekan and its environs in Ughelli South Local Government Area were caught. They had gone to rob a POS operator at Ighwrekan community. Two of the gang members were burnt by a mob while others escaped.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the police at Ughelli received a distress call that the gang had arrived at the scene. She said: “The three armed robbers were operating close to one of the new generation banks on Market Road in Ughelli, hence they swung into action. “On sighting the police, they opened fire on the police and we immediately responded with more superior fire power. Two were gunned down while one escaped with bullet wounds. The crossfire was on Isoko Road.” The PPRO said two locally- made pistols, many live cartridges, one expended cartridge and one red Golf-3 car, with registration number AJ 220 EFR were recovered from them.

