News

Delta: Two robbers die in shootout with police

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Two suspected bank robbers were killed on the popular Market Road in Ughelli axis of Delta State while attempting to rob those withdrawing money from an ATM. Two of the three-man gang were gunned down in a shootout with policemen attached to the ‘A’ Divisional Headquarters in Ughelli but one escaped with bullet wounds. They had laid ambush for their victims about 3pm yesterday when the police squad swooped on them.

This came a week after a gang of three armed robbers specialised in trailing unspected Point of Sale (POS) operators were nabbed. They had trailed a POS operator from one of the new generation banks in Ughelli town to his house at Uduere Street, killed him and stole his money. Prior to this, a five-man gang of armed robbers which had been terrorising Ighwrekan and its environs in Ughelli South Local Government Area were caught. They had gone to rob a POS operator at Ighwrekan community. Two of the gang members were burnt by a mob while others escaped.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the police at Ughelli received a distress call that the gang had arrived at the scene. She said: “The three armed robbers were operating close to one of the new generation banks on Market Road in Ughelli, hence they swung into action. “On sighting the police, they opened fire on the police and we immediately responded with more superior fire power. Two were gunned down while one escaped with bullet wounds. The crossfire was on Isoko Road.” The PPRO said two locally- made pistols, many live cartridges, one expended cartridge and one red Golf-3 car, with registration number AJ 220 EFR were recovered from them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles

Posted on Author By Philip Nyam

…Reconcile with media for better image The House of Representatives Wednesday interrogated the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Bolaji Owasanoye over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission. The interrogation took place Wednesday when the House committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the […]
News

Suspended NSITF MD, directors ‘stole’ N48bn without paying salaries – Ngige

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige on Tuesday accused the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr Adebayo Somefun, former executive directors and other officials of stealing N48 billion. Ngige made the allegations before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of […]
News Top Stories

NLC, TUC mobilise workers for Monday’s strike

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Muhammad Kabir, Muritala Ayinla, Caleb Onwe, Regina Otokpa,

• PENGASSAN, NUPENG, others gear up for action Despite two court orders obtained by the Federal Government to stop their proposed industrial action, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have continued mobilising their affiliate unions and the civil society groups for the scheduled strike on Monday. Checks by Saturday Telegraph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica