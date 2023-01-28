Delta unfolds Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Film Village

It was a colourful and enthralling occasion, with all the rich trappings that an epoch making event of its magnitude deserved. The day was Wednesday January 25 and it was the formal commissioning ceremony of the Delta State Leisure Park and Film Village, which was on the day renamed as Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Delta Film Village. Located on Asaba-Anwai Road, opposite Dennis Osadebe University, Iyagba community, a very serene axis of Asaba, the state capital, with a natural pull, the commissioning of this leisure park and film village, was performed by the former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. For the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP in the presidential election, who led other guests, consisting some of the bigwigs of the party, government functionaries, important personalities in the state and across as well as members of the creative and tourism community, it was a joyous and celebratory moment. Of course, it was also a fulfilling moment for Okowa, an occasion to wax both lyrical and poetic because it was a promise made and a promise kept. Achieving this laudable project with less than five months to the end of his administration as a two tenure governor of the state was no mean feat. He had good reasons to dance and sing to the high heavens as he did on the day. For the creative and tourism community, it was the breathing of new life into their craft and businesses as they have for a long time yearned for a facility of such magnitude. What is even more exciting for them is the fact that in place of a mere facility to practice their craft and promote their businesses they got an enclave that is beyond their wildest imagination. Speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engineer Lawrence Ejiofor, gave a historical perspective of the project, as he noted that; ‘‘The idea for a leisure park in Asaba was first muted in 2018 by the Beautification Office to serve as a recreational park for the inhabitants of the state and a tourist attraction for neighouring states. ‘‘Also following the request by some film legends for a conducive environment to accommodate movie makers particularly as the Asaba capital city was becoming overcrowded by movie makers and their activities.’’ He further disclosed that in 2019, the Transition Committee bought into the idea of constructing a film village to curb the uncoordinated nature of movie making in the state that was gaining more popularity. ‘‘The Delta State Leisure Park and Film Village was therefore conceptualised, developed and built by the present administration under the able leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.’’ He commended the leadership and foresight of the governor for the project, which according to him, has put Delta State on the spot light as the hub of tourism for both tourists and investors. Noting that; ‘‘We wish to put on record that only the present administration under the foresighted leadership of Okowa, has identified tourism as the next goldmine and tapped into it to better the lots of Deltans and Nigerians at large. ‘‘By this therefore, investors, entertainment and leisure lovers, Nollywood practitioners, tourism operators and the world is welcomed to Delta State, the Big Heart.’’

Okowa in his remark expressed delight and happiness in accomplishing the project, which he said would impact on the community, the state and tourism. ‘‘We are glad that we have been able to finish this project as we are very mindful of the impact that it will have on this community (Iyagba) and create jobs for the people and also impact on tourism.’’ The governor then announced the changed of the name from its initial Delta State Leisure Park and Film Village to Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Delta Film Village in honour of the late former First Lady, who was from the same community where the project is located. According to him, ‘‘It is in recognition of the impact of Maryam on humanity and this community.’’ This was further amplified by Atiku when he took to the podium to talk before performing the formal commissioning ceremony. ‘‘What makes this event special is the naming of this place after Maryam Babangida,’’ he said, noting that; ‘‘This is because this is a lady who introduced the very, very historic programme in the lives of women particularly older women (Better Life for Rural Women). ‘‘We want to commend her for her commitment, however, since then better life for rural women and even urban women has been on the decline.’’ While commenting on the importance and value the project will add to the lives of the people especially the creative industry, he noted that the PDP is the only party that cares for the industry as he recalled that the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan created N100 billion funds for the creative industry before he left power. Atiku lamented that the fund till this moment could not be accessed by the operators as the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to make the funds available to the industry. However, he promised that once he gets into power, he would ensure that they are able to access the funds. He commended the people of the state and the state government, describing them as pace setter for the creative industry, as he noted that the new facility would not only promote tourism economy but enhance the performance of the creative industry.

Nollywood applauds

Okowa Creatives in the Nollywood from across the country particularly those of Delta State extraction made the event colourful with their presence. Some of them spoke glowingly of the state government and commended Okowa for the huge investment in the film village.

Rollas: It would promote creative industry, tourism

Emeka Rollas, who is the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), led the chorus of commendations, with him noting that; ‘‘we are here to celebrate Delta for this investment,’’ this is as disclosed that it is not only meant for the creative industry but that it would promote leisure and tourism even as he charged the industry people and others to take advantage of the facility to improve on their craft and businesses.

Akposheri: I’ m happy to see the idea come to live

For veteran actor, Tony Akposheri; ‘‘I am happy to see that this idea that I had discussed with the governor alongside others sometime ago has come to reality. What Lagos and Enugu couldn’t do but today we are commissioning a film village in Delta State.’’ It was an emotional moment for him and historic as well, as he disclosed that the day was his birthday as he turned 65 years. There couldn’t have been a better birthday gift than to be alive to witness the accomplishment of the dreamed project. ‘‘I’ m 65 years old today and a film village is being commissioned. I’m very delighted about this development in my life time,’’ he said.

Ejiro: It’s going to drive traffic from all over Nigeria, world

Zeb Ejiro, who is one of the leading figures in Nollywood, also shared his thoughts, noting that; ‘‘I was here at the beginning of this project and I am happy that we are all here today to witness its commissioning. ‘‘I’ m happy that the promise that was made years ago have now been fulfilled.’’

He commended the governor for keeping to his promise to build the film village, noting; ‘‘that is why they call him Ekwueme, the one who fulfils what he says. I’ m happy proud to be part of this today. As a committed movie maker, he said; ‘‘this is what I have been doing all my life, I’m happy that the first film village in Nigeria is now in my state. It is going to draw traffic to this place, investment and film makers all over Nigeria and the world. ‘‘Thank you sir, God bless you,’’ he said to the governor as he concluded his remarks.

Ali Baba: It would promote creative industry, culture

The veteran comedian and shows host, Ali Baba expressed appreciation to Okowa for responding to the need of the industry by building the film village as he said that; ‘‘thank you so much for responding to a need.’’ However, he lamented that the creative industry has for long been forgotten by the government, saying that other than the TV College in Jos that was built by the federal government years ago nothing has been done by the government to advance the course of the industry. Commending Okowa for the project, he said that it would not only promote contents but promote the community, the people and the culture of Nigeria. ‘‘It would promote our creative industry and help the producers and actors create more contents and add value to our lives and culture.’’ Ali Baba ended his remark by calling for more of the film village to be replicated across the country.

I go dye: This is no time for jokes

Comedian I Go Dye was supposed to electrify the mood with his enthralling wisecracks instead he turned the moment to an occasion for preachment, noting that; ‘‘it is not a time to crack jokes but to eulogies the governor for his commitment to the creative industry and boosting the economy of the people as the film village will going forward creates hundreds of jobs for Nigerians. ‘‘May God bless you for bringing what we need. Today is not about jokes. May God bless you for what you have done for us,’’ he said to the governor even as he challenged other governors to emulate the governor by investing in projects that would benefit the people and the economy.

Flaum: We’re impressed by what you’ve created

Jerod Flaum, General Manager of Bon Hotel Transetell Residence, Asaba, said he was delighted by the project especially the leisure park, disclosing that it is answer to prayer as he had always wondered where guests especially families, to the hotel, could retreat. But with this project now in place solution has come and it would be his pleasure to market the park to his hotel guests. ‘‘We are very impressed and we just want to thank you for what you have created,’’ said Flaum.

Mohammed Babangida: My mother did a lot for women

Mohammed Babangida, the eldest child of Maryam Babangida, who attended the event in the company his sister, Aisha, and other relations, expressed the gratitude of the Babangidas to the people of Delta State and the governor for the honour and recognition, in naming the park after their late mother. According to him, ‘‘we are extremely grateful for this honour to our mother and it means a lot to us. Our mother did a lot of works here and a lot for women. For Deltans, her legacy continues to live and we are here today to establish that legacy. ‘‘We here today to celebrate that legacy

