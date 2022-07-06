Reporter

Maja on cloud 9 after brace against Everton

Segun Bailey Abuja One cap Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja, has expressed his delight after scoring twice in his first Premier League start for Fulham against Everton on Sunday night.   The 22-year-old delivered a fivestar performance for the Cottagers in the encounter to help them secure a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.   Maja […]
FA Cup: Chelsea, West Ham survive extra time scares

  Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round. Macaulay Gillesphey’s early header from Jordan Houghton’s cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium, reports the BBC. Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta’s […]
EPL: Show some pride, Arteta tells overlooked Ozil

  Mikel Arteta wants Mesut Özil to feel “hurt and disappointed” at his continued absence from the Arsenal team and has again challenged the player to show he is prepared to operate at his full potential over the remainder of the season. Özil has not featured since the Premier League restarted, remaining on the bench […]

