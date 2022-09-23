Delta urges school principals, head teachers to shun atrocious levies

The Delta State Government has urged stakeholders in the education sector especially school principals and head teachers to abstain from collection of outrageous fees from pupils and students but adhere strictly to only approve levies. Commissioner for Primary Education, Chief Sunday Onoriode and his counterpart for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, stated this in Asaba during a stakeholders meeting. Chief Onoriode and Mrs. Ezewu commended the stakeholders for their contributions towards the growth of the education system in the state, adding that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had performed beyond expectations in the education sector. Ezewu specifically warned against the collection of high admission fees outside the stipulated amount, stressing that it is wrong for principals to be extorting parents under the guise of admitting their children and wards.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Oghoro, had disclosed that the meeting was convened in order to deliberate on ways of driving the education sector to enviable heights. Oghoro stated that there was a need for schools to conduct the offline registration of pupils and students for the Cognitive/ Placement and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to avoid incidence of wrong names and wrong spelling of names.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...