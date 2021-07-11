News

Delta variant: EKSG alerts on surveillance to tackle pandemic

Ekiti State government said it has fully prepared on vigilance to combat the new variant of Covid-19 already in Nigeria.

 

The government therefore notified all indigenes and residents in the state that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has now confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Nigeria, the new variant was described by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the “most transmissible variant”, with the ability to go undetected in many hosts without the typical symptoms, the disease was said to be severely impacting other infected persons within a short time.

 

It is also reported that the variant can resist antibodies in the blood, amongst other worrisome attributes.

 

A press release on Saturday jointly signed by the State Commissioner for Health & Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani and Coordinator, Covid-19 ResponseTask Force, Professor Mobolaji Aluko stated that the development is a source of grave concern, “because the arrival of the variant in about 100 other countries globally, has so far resulted in a surge in positive cases through community transmission of the dominant strain, as well as increased hospitalisations and mortalities”

 

The statement added that WHO data reflected Africa has recorded a consistent increase in Covid-19 cases in seven consecutive weeks “Consequently, most affected countries have reinforced extensive mitigative restrictions and travel bans, as their healthcare systems struggle to cope with the devastating third wave of the pandemic.

 

We must remain vigilant and cautious to ensure that we do not suffer the same fate in Ekiti State and in our country” The State Covid-19 Response Task Force therefore expressed determinations to heighten surveillance, and the strict enforcement of all existing measures aimed at containing the pandemic in the state.

 

” All indigenes and residents are hereby enjoined to adhere to the government’s public health advisories and regulations in our collective interests.

“We must not relent in the practice of preventive measures such as the proper use of masks in public gatherings, maintenance of hand hygiene through proper handwashing or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and social distancing”

 

The State government therefore promised to continue to work closely with the Federal Government and her agencies, as well as the development partners, to prevent the spread of the disease

