Delta Variant: Our compliance with Covid-19 protocols prevents casualties, UI

Management of the University of Ibadan has said that following adherence to the protocols of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic recently discovered as Delta variant and the placement of some states (including Oyo State) on red alert by the Federal Government, it has not recorded any casualty in the last three months.

According to Olubunmi O. Faluyi, registrar of the institution, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday, “the fact that the University of Ibadan Health Services has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 or an increase in flu-related/ flu-like symptoms (for this season/time of the year) in the last three months suggests that if we are proactive in observing all health safety protocols, we can effectively prevent and spare the UI community from the third wave/new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hence, it is important that we fully implement all recommended precautions at all levels because it has been observed that though

level of knowledge of necessary precautions is high, level of implementation/compliance is low. The institution said that: “All hands must be on deck, especially in the Halls of Residence, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Each person must take direct responsibility of his/her health safety.

