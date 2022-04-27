Delta varsity moves to fight kidnapping, other crimes

The Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has assured that kidnapping and all forms of unwholesome practices are now bygone in the university community. According to him, various measures, such as engagement of security and safety corps members had been put in place to checkmate every crime and others untoward conduct being practiced in this area. Egwunyenga, disclosed this during a press conference, organised to mark the 30th anniversary of the university. He told reporters at the press conference attended by members of staff of the university, including the Senate and various Departmental Heads that the lives of both the students and workers are more precious to the management than any other thing.
Related Articles
Amnesty to adopt Igbo apprenticeship system for ex-agitators
The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Diko (rtd), has called on ex-agitators to develop business proposals and ideas capable of transforming them into successful entrepreneurs instead of depending on monthly stipends. He said the programme has discontinued award of contract to ex-militants but it is adopting “the Igbo apprenticeship system […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I’m ready to go to court over Bola Ige – Soyinka
…says Omisore better off as Nigeria’s Ambassador to uKRAINE Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has expressed his willingness to be involved in legal proceedings to unravel the killers of ex-Minister of Justice, Bola Ige. The former Oyo State governor was shot dead at his Ibadan home in 2001. Chief Iyiola Omisore was a prime suspect […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
S’Court dismisses Abacha family’s appeal to access frozen foreign accounts
The Supreme Court yesterday for the second time refused the request by a brother to the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, Ali Abacha to unfreeze the accounts traced to him and relatives of the late Abacha in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. In a unanimous judgment, a five-man panel of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)