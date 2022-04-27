Delta varsity moves to fight kidnapping, other crimes

The Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has assured that kidnapping and all forms of unwholesome practices are now bygone in the university community. According to him, various measures, such as engagement of security and safety corps members had been put in place to checkmate every crime and others untoward conduct being practiced in this area. Egwunyenga, disclosed this during a press conference, organised to mark the 30th anniversary of the university. He told reporters at the press conference attended by members of staff of the university, including the Senate and various Departmental Heads that the lives of both the students and workers are more precious to the management than any other thing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...