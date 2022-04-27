News

Delta varsity moves to fight kidnapping, other crimes

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has assured that kidnapping and all forms of unwholesome practices are now bygone in the university community. According to him, various measures, such as engagement of security and safety corps members had been put in place to checkmate every crime and others untoward conduct being practiced in this area. Egwunyenga, disclosed this during a press conference, organised to mark the 30th anniversary of the university. He told reporters at the press conference attended by members of staff of the university, including the Senate and various Departmental Heads that the lives of both the students and workers are more precious to the management than any other thing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty to adopt Igbo apprenticeship system for ex-agitators

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Diko (rtd), has called on ex-agitators to develop business proposals and ideas capable of transforming them into successful entrepreneurs instead of depending on monthly stipends.   He said the programme has discontinued award of contract to ex-militants but it is adopting “the Igbo apprenticeship system […]
News Top Stories

I’m ready to go to court over Bola Ige – Soyinka

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Anayo Ezugwu,

…says Omisore better off as Nigeria’s Ambassador to uKRAINE Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has expressed his willingness to be involved in legal proceedings to unravel the killers of ex-Minister of Justice, Bola Ige. The former Oyo State governor was shot dead at his Ibadan home in 2001. Chief Iyiola Omisore was a prime suspect […]
News Top Stories

S’Court dismisses Abacha family’s appeal to access frozen foreign accounts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday for the second time refused the request by a brother to the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, Ali Abacha to unfreeze the accounts traced to him and relatives of the late Abacha in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. In a unanimous judgment, a five-man panel of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica