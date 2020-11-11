Metro & Crime

Delta: Vigilante kills teenager, injures two others

A vigilante has reportedly shot dead a 13-year-old boy, Monday Okpara, at Ibusa community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. The vigilante, whose identity has not been disclosed, also injured two others before he fled.

Trouble started when a landlord invited the vigilance group to arrest one of his tenants for receiving visitors with questionable characters. The tenant said the landlord was not in a position to dictate the kind of visitors he could receive after paying his rent. This informed the landlord’s decision to bring in the vigilantes. The vigilantes arrested the tenant and took him to their office.

A neighbour said the tenant called his friends, who went to the vigilantes’ office to secure his release. He said: “While the tenant was inside the office with some vigilantes, one of the vigilantes engaged the three friends, who were on rescue mission, outside.

“The matter assumed a dangerous dimension. One of the vigilantes fired a gunshot which hit one of the friends – a 13-yearold boy. The boy died on the spot while the other two, aged 15 and 17, sustained injuries.

“The injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.” The killer vigilante immediately took to his heels but security operatives have begun a manhunt for him. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident. She said: “The information we got is that he was having a scuffle with somebody and he fired a shot from his gun. The stray bullet hit three persons, one died and two were critically injured. They are receiving treatment at the hospital right now.”

