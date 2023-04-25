Metro & Crime

Delta: Windstorm Leaves 6 Persons Dead

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

At least six persons have died following a rainstorm and windstorm in Oko Community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the development in Asaba, said five others who sustained various degrees of injuries are being treated at a hospital.

According to him, a collapsed structure led to the death of six persons, while one other person was critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, five others who sustained varying degrees of injuries are already in stable condition.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.”

In a related development, Aniagwu said a 10-year old boy was swept away at Oko- tomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area. He said the state government was coordinating rescue efforts to recover the boy.

On the falling of a petrol tanker on Udu Bridge, Ani- agwu appealed to residents to be patient, saying that ef- forts were on to evacuate the tanker for free flow of traffic.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, soldiers kill two armed herdsmen in Benue, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), yesterday reportedly engaged suspected armed militant herdsmen in a fierce gun battle at Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State leaving two people dead. One person was said to have been badly injured while one AK-47 with 20 rounds of ammunition was […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara properties sold at giveaway prices, in secret – Commission of inquiry

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Report of the Kwara State Assets Commission of Enquiry has revealed how several of the government properties disposed by the past administrations were undervalued and sold at giveaway prices, saying deliberate policies were made to enrich some individuals and syphon money out of the state. Presenting the three-volume report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Driver, passenger killed in kidnappers, troops’ shootout

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Security agencies didn’t abandon Kaduna-Abuja highway -Govt   Two men, a driver and a passenger, were killed when bandits attacked travellers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. However, troops deplored in the area have rescued nine people kidnapped by the bandits.   The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home […]

Leave a Comment