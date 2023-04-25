Delta: Windstorm Leaves 6 Persons Dead

At least six persons have died following a rainstorm and windstorm in Oko Community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the development in Asaba, said five others who sustained various degrees of injuries are being treated at a hospital.

According to him, a collapsed structure led to the death of six persons, while one other person was critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, five others who sustained varying degrees of injuries are already in stable condition.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.”

In a related development, Aniagwu said a 10-year old boy was swept away at Oko- tomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area. He said the state government was coordinating rescue efforts to recover the boy.

On the falling of a petrol tanker on Udu Bridge, Ani- agwu appealed to residents to be patient, saying that ef- forts were on to evacuate the tanker for free flow of traffic.