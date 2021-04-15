Sports

Delta wins double as Edo 2020 ends

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Delta State Wednesday won the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020, beating the host state, Edo to win the giant trophy
The state also won the hosting rights for the 21st edition of the sports fiesta beating five other bidders: namely Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, Ebonyi, and Imo states.
Presenting the trophy to the overall winner, Delta State, the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, represented by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Nnebeolisa Anako, said that sports has for the past years  been the enabler of economic activities to the host states and that it has also attracted the development of infrastructure.
“The Federal Government is willing to leverage the economic advantages of sports. The reclassification of sports as an industry rather than entertainment has created jobs and increased economic activities,” he said.
He said the government is committed to improving the sector by patronizing indigenous sports kit manufactures, and that the ministry is happy to announce that the 21st edition of the Sports Festival will be hosted by the winner of the 20th edition, Delta State.
Earlier in his address the Edo State Governor and host, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said the festival had rekindled the spirit of unity and togetherness as a people and that with the display of enviable sportsmanship of Nigeria.
“We are indeed happy to have hosted the country. We are very excited that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19, we hosted a successful outing.
“You represented your states in Edo and you have shown how sports can bring people together in a fragile world.
“As you go back to your various states, I urge you not to forget the bond you have found on this ground,” he said.

