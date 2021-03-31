News

Delta women laud FG over disbursement of cash grant

Effort of the Federal Government at alleviating poverty amongst rural women across the country has taken-off in Delta State as scores of women from Delta Central and South senatorial districts have benefited from the Cash Grant for Rural Women of the government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The programme witnessed thousands of women drawn from the two senatorial districts, smiling home with N20,000 grant. The scheme, initiated through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, is to empower over 3,300 rural women across the 25 local government areas of the state. Fielding questions from journalists at the event, NSIP’s focal person for Delta State, Mrs. Bridget Anyafulu, revealed that the programme is aimed at cushioning the harsh effect of the coronavirus pandemic amongst young and elderly rural women across the country.

She revealed that strict measures were taken to avoid impersonation “hence the beneficiaries are captured and verified before they are given the money”. Anyafulu advised the beneficiaries, especially the aged, to make use of the grant prudently. Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, lauded the Federal Government for initiating what they described as “life-saving grant” for them at a very critical period when everything, including prices of food stuff has gone up. A mother of four, Mrs. Ibrokoro Faith, who came from Sapele, described the grant as a miraculous work of God, adding that will boost her gin distillation business

