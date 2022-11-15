Delta women task Kogi Central voters on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

A group of Niger Delta women, under the aegis of Delta Women Vanguard has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Kogi Central in the 2023 election, Chief (Mrs) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as a defender of the people.

The women in a statement issued in Warri and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Esther Umukoro, declared its readiness to host the PDP, Kogi Central flag bearer in Warri on Saturday, November 19, 2022, calling on Kogi Central voters to reject narrow minded, untrustworthy, manipulative, selfish and unpatriotic candidates.

Part of the statement reads: “What the time demands is a woman with strength, who by practical, creative and visionary leadership can embark on a new beginning; a woman with a sense of mission in a rescue operation; a woman of vision and focus; a woman with courage to face difficulties. Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is dedicated to the uplifting of the Ebira man, woman and youth.

“Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is polished, beloved by the wonderful people of Kogi State and her name is etched in their minds. We are determined to convince Kogi Central people. We shall urge the voters to reject Kogi APC in 2023.”

Mrs. Umukoro in the statement applauded Akpoti-Uduaghan for raising a lot of women and youths to a higher level of existence and sacrificing to enable them enjoy good life.

“We will make Kogi Central voters be aware of the issues involved in the 2023 senatorial election and the advantage they stand to gain by voting for PDP. We will explain her ideals and priorities and how best to solve the problems of Kogi Central. We will then tell why they have to vote for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The statement underscored the desire of the good people of Kogi Central to break away from the stranglehold of Governor Yahaya Bello and his cronies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...