Delta: Workers’ election ends in crisis

Amid controversy, the election of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) yesterday ended in fiasco in Asaba, the state capital. The national officers led by the Acting President, Dr. Tommy Okon, alongside their drivers, as well as the embattled outgone Chairman and factional delegates were said to have run helter-skelter when crisis assumed a dangerous dimension.

It took the combined efforts of security operatives, including officers of the Department of State Security (DSS), police, Civil Defence and the bouncers to douse the riotous situation and restore sanity into the venue. Two chairmanship candidates, Mr. Robinson Omonigho and Lucky Uwhanogho, supported by a veteran labour leader in the state and former Auditor and Treasurer of the association, Comrade Charles Isiayei, and over 100 concerned members who participated in the protest cried foul over the controversial election.

