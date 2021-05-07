Delta: Workers flee as bomb scare rocks state secretariat

There was bedlam yesterday at the Delta State Secretariat, named after the first Civilian Governor of the state, Olorogun Felix Ibru in Asaba, the state capital, as workers ran helter-skelter following a bomb scare alert within the premises.

This came as the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa Execuand other top government functionaries accompanied Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Owa Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state to commission the newly built Training Institute of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) by the state government. Meanwhile, this was coming a few weeks after security was intensified at the state Police Headquarters in Asaba, where fire gutted the Control Room of the Command.

However, security was said to have immediately been beefed up at the state’s House of Assembly, which is a few meters away from the state’s Secretariat, situated along the ever-busy Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba. There was heavy presence of policemen within and around the Federal Secretariat, especially at the junction of the Delta Broadcasting Station (DBS), which is a few metres to the state’s Secretariat. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said bomb detonators had already been drafted to the ‘troubled zone’ to wardoff the premises and prevent the substance, if any, from exploding. As the workers’ fears were heightened over the alleged planted bomb in the secretariat, a Director in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (names withheld) recalled that they resumed duties yesterday morning as usual, but only to be warned to tread with care.

Like this: Like Loading...