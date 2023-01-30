News

Delta workers’ group backs Omo-Agege, coalition endorses Okowa

Workers under the auspices of the Concerned Progressive Workers For Good Governance in Delta State have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. This came as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP, South South and South-East geopolitical zones) converged on Asaba and threw their weight behind the Atiku- Okowa presidential joint ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The workers, numbering 2,000, led by Festus Doghene, supported by Ochei Chike in Asaba, lamented the undue harassment of workers by top government functionaries but are supporters of PDP, threatening them for participating in any Town Hall meeting or rally with Omo-Agege. He said: “Despite the intimidation and victimisation, we ignored their antics and came out in large numbers to interact and endorse you to safe civil servants from maltreatment by the PDP-led state government.”

 

