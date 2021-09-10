Delta: Youth group suspends ultimatum to operators of OML 40

The 14-day ultimatum given to the operators of OML 40, the NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture Nigeria Limited by the Egbema Youths Council (EYC) has been suspended following the intervention of the Warri North Local Government Council Chairman, Smart Asekutu in the face-off The Egbema Youth Councilhadattheirlastmeetingon August30,2021, issued theultimatumfortheoperatingjoint venturescompanytoaddress their seven-point demands within 14 days, failing which theythreatenedtooccupythe locationsand shut down their operations in the area. However, withtheintervention of the Council chair, Hon. SmartAsekutu, theleadership of the EYC drawn from differentcommunitiesthatmakeup the OML 40, as well as representatives of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) in the area, yesterday addressed a press conference in Sapele where they suspended the ultimatum. The suspension, according to the group, was to allow the Council chairman to meet with the operators, government officials and other stakeholders to resolve the issues in the interest of peace and smooth operation of the NPDC/Elcrest Oil Company Joint Ventures.
