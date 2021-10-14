News

Delta: Youths decry marginalisation by political leaders

The youths in Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday decried what the described as ‘gross marginalisation’ by political leaders and government representatives from the area. They, however, accused the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoboghare, of heading an alleged cabal of political leaders, who are bent on holding the Kingdom to ransom by selfishly aggradising the collective wealth of the people for their personal gains. Speaking on behalf of the youths in a chat with journalists, at Ughelli, Umukoro Oghenevwarhe, a former councilorship aspirant for Uwheru State Ward, lamented that despite its several advantages, Uwheru and its teeming youths were the most backward in the entire local government area.

