Delta youths protest eight years blackout

Angry youths yesterday seized major roads at Mosogar in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State to protest eight years of blackout.

 

Commercial activities were paralysed as the protesters trooped to the palace of the Ovie of Mosogar Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Samson Omene, Udurhie 1, to register their displeasure. Mosogar is one of the many towns under the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in the oil rich state and a nearby town to the headquarters of the electricity company.

 

The protesters said they were tired of living in total darkness for eight years without government intervention.

 

The protesters defiled the announcement from the palace kicking against it, even as they vowed to continue with the protest. One of the protesters, Mr. Suleman Peters, said they were not happy being in total blackout for eight years.

 

He said: “The protest tomorrow will be very hot. We were hoping to get good news from the appropriate authorities but as it is now, we will take our destiny in our hands.” The Ovie appealed to the protesters to calm down, assuring them that electricity would be restored to the area.

 

The protesters called on the state government to step into the matter as the residents had spent a huge amount of money to fuel generators. They also said the blackout had crippled businesses and by extension their sources of living.

